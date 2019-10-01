Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Decreased Holding; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding in Plexus (PLXS) as Market Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 88,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 863,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, down from 952,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 103,362 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 125,400 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 15,241 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 102,099 shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 18,095 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 51,399 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 15,514 shares. 1492 Mgmt Lc has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Street Corp invested in 912,522 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 21,981 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 685,700 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 15,018 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Company has 77,534 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 0% or 94,250 shares. Citigroup invested in 15,006 shares. Kames Cap Pcl holds 0.3% or 628,321 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 15.00 million shares to 25.00 million shares, valued at $29.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Wtr Res Inc by 335,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,300 shares to 173,876 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torex Gold Resources Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51M shares, and cut its stake in Bayer A G Sponsored Adr (BAYRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PLXS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.64 million shares or 2.04% less from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 470 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 86 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm has 0.02% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). State Street Corp holds 0% or 954,070 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Hrt Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,321 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 4,810 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.05% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 6,485 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 40,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0.11% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 240,108 shares.

