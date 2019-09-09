Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Price Declined, Oz Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 235,157 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 976,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.18 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 251,527 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 202,911 shares in its portfolio. Hound Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.84M shares or 11.19% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 3,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,127 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 82,918 shares. 26,300 were reported by Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,883 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 3,500 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 36,856 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 646,407 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,290 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.11% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Textron Aviation to employ around two-dozen interns at new WSU office – Wichita Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines doesnâ€™t plan to rebrand Boeing 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.27 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put) by 294,800 shares to 523,300 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,881 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NETGEAR Extends WiFi Range and Capacity With Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Extender – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRTC Wholesale Broadband Pricing Decision Threatens Canada’s Broadband Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 14,855 shares. 3,250 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Oppenheimer & stated it has 15,927 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 14,615 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. Granite Invest holds 674,766 shares. 1.96M are held by Victory Cap Mgmt. Herald Investment Management holds 3.67% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 619,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 266,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 5,560 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 540,914 shares. 1.06 million are owned by Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Bank has 8,430 shares.