Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $542,754 as Market Value Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose, Gfs Advisors Has Decreased by $462,000 Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 895,764 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 258,446 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 20.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Archford Cap Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,979 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 234,468 shares. James Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 14,142 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 70,825 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 6,955 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Tower Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 50,588 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

