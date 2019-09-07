Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose, Holder Starboard Value LP Trimmed Stake

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 462,432 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 506,861 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 38,219 shares. Sit Invest Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Of Vermont holds 2,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 43,120 shares. Sei Invests reported 42,391 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Manhattan Company has 122,137 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zweig accumulated 77,812 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 2.93% or 80,000 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 104,563 shares. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 26,077 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,943 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP has 556,371 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 31,314 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 3.37M shares. Numerixs Investment invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 8,686 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com stated it has 8,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited has 2.88 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 104,312 shares stake. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0.06% or 1.07 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 190,006 shares. 469,554 are owned by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 8,775 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Nordea Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

