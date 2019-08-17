Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Value Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Its Holding; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Trust Asset Management Lifted Stake by $21.49 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 49,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 469,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 419,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 851,066 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55 million shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 277 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 525,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Next Century Growth Limited Liability has 1.46% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Da Davidson And invested in 0% or 10,931 shares. 2,686 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stephens Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 650,250 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 540,914 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 12,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 25,578 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 397 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Park West Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 344,088 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25,091 shares to 206,623 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,461 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 27,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 2.90 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Hamlin Mngmt Llc has invested 1.97% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 98,788 are owned by Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 49,277 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 20,281 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 40,000 shares. Regions invested in 13,511 shares. Mariner Ltd Company holds 634,571 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 39,952 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 0.07% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 29,611 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).