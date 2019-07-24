Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Market Valuation Declined While Awm Investment Company Lifted by $908,615 Its Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 639,814 shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 2.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $151.54M for 69.16 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54,236 shares to 65,764 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,041 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.20 million activity. $366,450 worth of stock was sold by Hovenier Peter on Tuesday, February 12.

