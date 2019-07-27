Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holder Sei Investments Company Cut Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increased Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 524,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.62M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 64.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 31,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 49,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 539,924 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank reported 74,206 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0.54% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited invested in 203,744 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Intact Management holds 1,600 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 7,675 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 0.51% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 92,554 shares stake. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Liability De reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 105,520 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.73% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited accumulated 907 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 450 were reported by Hillsdale Mgmt.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Hovenier Peter sold $237,750 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 525,379 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 13,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 69,143 shares in its portfolio. 304,347 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 12,659 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.07% stake. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Pembroke Ltd has invested 2.47% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 266,244 shares. 17,433 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 104,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 306 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 37,880 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20,672 shares to 137,880 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac3 (NYSE:IBM) by 14,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.