Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holder Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Stake by $387,400 as Stock Price Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 775,883 shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 2.55 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 161,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $132.76M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,338 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 91,400 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com reported 280,630 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Llc reported 48,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Ltd invested in 0% or 5,651 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). First Manhattan Company holds 0.01% or 140,129 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 265,595 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 9 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Company owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 672 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% or 596,011 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.01% or 12,870 shares. Iowa-based At Bancorp has invested 0.1% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 33,903 shares to 80,291 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 13,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 216,971 shares. Kistler reported 0% stake. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 2,686 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Northern Tru Corp reported 598,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 439 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc holds 50,861 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 878,312 are held by State Street. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 0% or 177,222 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 222,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 127,490 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.15M shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has 13,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability reported 674,766 shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NETGEAR: The Rebound Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada’s Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.