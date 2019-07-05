Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. 22 3.08 N/A -0.03 0.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 27 0.00 N/A 1.27 20.13

In table 1 we can see Boingo Wireless Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.6% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.3% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Boingo Wireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Boingo Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Boingo Wireless Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Boingo Wireless Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Boingo Wireless Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 72.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares and 4.3% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has 52.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -1.89% -12.02% -10.1% -12.83% 6.7% 6.03% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk -4.77% -6.79% -4.7% -2.56% 2.04% -2.52%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. had bullish trend while Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had bearish trend.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Boingo Wireless Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.