Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Reaches $17.91 After 9.00% Down Move; Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Cypress Capital Group decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 79,175 shares with $4.28M value, down from 85,686 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $243.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 2.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 320,286 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $787.56M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $16.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WIFI worth $70.88M less.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Cypress Capital Group increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,223 shares to 18,572 valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 4,163 shares and now owns 7,668 shares. Vanguard (VTI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity. Hagan David had sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350 on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hovenier Peter sold $366,450.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $787.56 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.