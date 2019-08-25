Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Reaches $11.85 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at Cousins Properties (CUZ) Lowered By 79.45%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) had a decrease of 79.45% in short interest. CUZ’s SI was 5.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 79.45% from 27.10 million shares previously. With 2.34M avg volume, 2 days are for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s short sellers to cover CUZ’s short positions. The SI to Cousins Properties Incorporated’s float is 1.34%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 987,473 shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $522.71 million company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $11.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WIFI worth $31.36 million less.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 469,554 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.44% or 304,347 shares. 177,222 were accumulated by Pnc Grp Inc. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Sei Investments Company reported 17,344 shares. 10,931 are held by Da Davidson And. 1.07 million were accumulated by Voya Limited Liability Corporation. Fincl Bank Of America De has 54,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny, New York-based fund reported 23,034 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 77,450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 53,279 shares. Stifel reported 16,056 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 45,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 13,724 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc has $39 highest and $28 lowest target. $32’s average target is 170.04% above currents $11.85 stock price. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $522.71 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 8.67 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com owns 182,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 41,553 shares. Principal Financial Group invested in 0.02% or 1.86 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 368,234 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 976,624 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). First Quadrant L P Ca has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 2,028 shares. 112,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Caxton Assoc L P holds 34,050 shares. 1,293 were accumulated by Moody Bancorporation Tru Division. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Brinker Cap owns 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 23,222 shares. Grs Advsr Lc has invested 3% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 23,963 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Cousins Clarifies Earnings Impact Of TIER Transaction – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.