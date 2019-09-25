Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Reaches $11.41 After 9.00% Up Move; Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake

The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 266,138 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $503.31 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $12.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WIFI worth $45.30M more.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 35.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 66,036 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 119,274 shares with $7.44M value, down from 185,310 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $87.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 952,427 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says About 65% of Pilbara Trains in Auto-mode at 1Q-end; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $503.31 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. 174,670 were reported by Falcon Point Limited Company. Millrace Asset Grp Inc accumulated 0.23% or 12,495 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 213,115 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 388 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.4% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp holds 0.01% or 48,407 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 16,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.33% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 111,968 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has 71,780 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 15,018 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).