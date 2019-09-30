Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Communication Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. 12 -0.10 39.39M -0.07 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 10 -0.09 85.85M 0.28 59.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boingo Wireless Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 318,947,368.42% -2.9% -0.6% Telecom Argentina S.A. 863,682,092.56% 3.6% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Boingo Wireless Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boingo Wireless Inc. Its rival Telecom Argentina S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Boingo Wireless Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Boingo Wireless Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 54.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.3% of Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -3.96% -18.28% -33.77% -35.81% -32.8% -26.98% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Telecom Argentina S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Boingo Wireless Inc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.