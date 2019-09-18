Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Communication Services companies, Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. 19 2.15 N/A -0.07 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boingo Wireless Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.9% -0.6% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Boingo Wireless Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boingo Wireless Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Boingo Wireless Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s potential upside is 54.80% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boingo Wireless Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 11.3%. About 4.2% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -3.96% -18.28% -33.77% -35.81% -32.8% -26.98% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Telecom Argentina S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Boingo Wireless Inc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.