Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Comparing side by side

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. 22 3.12 N/A -0.03 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 194 13.41 N/A 0.29 715.65

Table 1 demonstrates Boingo Wireless Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.6% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SBA Communications Corporation has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Boingo Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, SBA Communications Corporation which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Boingo Wireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Boingo Wireless Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Boingo Wireless Inc. has an average target price of $32, and a 74.10% upside potential. Competitively SBA Communications Corporation has an average target price of $222.2, with potential downside of -1.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Boingo Wireless Inc. is looking more favorable than SBA Communications Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boingo Wireless Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 96.2%. About 3.6% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -1.89% -12.02% -10.1% -12.83% 6.7% 6.03% SBA Communications Corporation 1.18% 3.59% 14.14% 22.68% 33.17% 29.96%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. has weaker performance than SBA Communications Corporation

Summary

SBA Communications Corporation beats Boingo Wireless Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.