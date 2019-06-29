Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Boingo Wireless Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 18.68% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boingo Wireless Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.40% -0.60% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Boingo Wireless Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

With average target price of $32, Boingo Wireless Inc. has a potential upside of 78.07%. As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 86.93%. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boingo Wireless Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boingo Wireless Inc. -1.89% -12.02% -10.1% -12.83% 6.7% 6.03% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Boingo Wireless Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boingo Wireless Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Boingo Wireless Inc.’s rivals have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boingo Wireless Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, Boingo Wireless Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Boingo Wireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Boingo Wireless Inc.’s competitors beat Boingo Wireless Inc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.