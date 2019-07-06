Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Evertec (EVTC) Sentiment Is 1.29

Evertec Inc (EVTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 101 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 78 reduced and sold positions in Evertec Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 53.48 million shares, down from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Evertec Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 68 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Boingo Wireless, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 772,641 shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Hagan David, worth $736,350. 10,000 shares were sold by Hovenier Peter, worth $237,750 on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WIFI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform” rating.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $797.15 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). D E Shaw holds 31,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 53,279 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 563,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 12,627 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 131 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 13,662 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Com invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 910,088 shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Wins EU Connected Car Battle, 5G Standard on the Way – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks To Acquire Aerohive For WiFi Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 194,085 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 774,863 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 122,751 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,800 shares.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $31.56M for 18.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.