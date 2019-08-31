Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Its Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stake by $4.74 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Eventide Asset Management Increased Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) by 360.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 124,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 159,166 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 506,652 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53M, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability owns 2,195 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 41,237 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Benjamin F Edwards Communications owns 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,690 are owned by Legacy Private Tru. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,224 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 1,084 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 57,135 are held by Ameriprise. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.15% or 2,060 shares. 346,642 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 19,758 shares. 11,718 were reported by Dudley Shanley. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.35% or 461,268 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exton fintech company sold for $1.6B – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 15,000 shares to 43,500 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 210,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacira BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacira’s Exparel shows treatment benefit in C-section patients – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pacira to Acquire MyoScience, Adding FDA-approved ioveraº System for Non-opioid Pain Control – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EMA accepts Pacira’s application for Exparel for postsurgical pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infinera Corporation Com (NASDAQ:INFN) by 102,090 shares to 149,751 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 23,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,214 shares, and cut its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 26,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 3,449 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 14,904 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 26,242 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 7,013 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 18,664 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 3,735 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 380,213 shares. 548,824 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 3,044 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 288,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Com has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.