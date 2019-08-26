Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Radware LTD Ord (RDWR) Stake By $548,340; INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (INNV) Sellers Increased By 73.33% Their Shorts

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. INNV’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s short sellers to cover INNV’s short positions. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization, licensing, and development of non-prescription medicine and consumer care products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.91 million. The Company’s products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph-compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream that enhances penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement of Arginine sexual and cognitive functions; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support overall male reproductive health and sperm quality. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, Ketones, krill oil, Omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; and UriVarx, a proprietary supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence.