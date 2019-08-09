Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed By $3.92 Million Its Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) Holding; Sientra (SIEN) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) stake by 36.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 98,008 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 167,012 shares with $6.83M value, down from 265,020 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com now has $11.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 1.73M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Sientra (SIEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 46 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 49 sold and reduced their stock positions in Sientra. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 22.54 million shares, down from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sientra in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $301.49 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Abingworth Llp holds 18.32% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. for 2.39 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 224,959 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.73% invested in the company for 880,000 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 88,373 shares.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Sientra (SIEN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 22.76% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 5.01 million shares traded or 401.41% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 441,721 shares to 562,786 valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (NASDAQ:OMAB) stake by 32,814 shares and now owns 42,701 shares. Acacia Communications Com was raised too.