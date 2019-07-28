Bogle Investment Management LP Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.43 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 335,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 416,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,004 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 475,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 580,493 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC)

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $63.34 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares to 357,625 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 32,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Com (NYSE:USNA).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares to 357,625 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 32,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Com (NYSE:USNA).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

