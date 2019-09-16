Bogle Investment Management LP Stake in Radware LTD Ord (RDWR) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Price Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (RDWR) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 25,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 68,135 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 94,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 64,846 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 618,000 shares to 50.49 million shares, valued at $52.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,994 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne owns 55,576 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 6,965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudock Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,186 shares. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Company has invested 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh holds 2.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 72,825 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5.18 million shares. Raymond James Associate reported 10.59 million shares. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 16,925 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication has invested 2.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,204 shares. Corda Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 630,760 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 100,679 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,662 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V Shs (NYSE:CNHI) by 201,689 shares to 633,240 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que Com (NYSE:COT) by 84,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).