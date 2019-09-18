Bogle Investment Management LP Stake In Aaron’s (AAN) Was Has Raised; Palisade Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by $1.01 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 92,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 576,382 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 668,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 231,473 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 17,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 7,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 467,142 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 15,240 shares. Next Fincl Gp accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 340 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 237,764 were reported by Diamond Hill Mgmt. Virtu Financial Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 5,239 shares. 430,467 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 539 shares stake. Northern holds 1.68M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 14,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 49,604 shares to 56,106 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 59,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17 million for 7.69 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,979 shares to 74,910 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Prn) by 501,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

