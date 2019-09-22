Bogle Investment Management LP Raised World Fuel Svcs Com (INT) Stake by $702,450; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rivulet Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (INT) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 20,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 187,667 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, up from 167,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.17% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.05 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Com (NYSE:TDS) by 22,900 shares to 161,793 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited Com (NYSE:BG) by 142,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,366 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 42,639 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,598 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 174,938 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 8,269 shares. 6,058 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Nuveen Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 691 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Invesco Limited owns 544,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & has 91,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 12,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 23,984 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 101,492 shares.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.09 million shares to 402,419 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

