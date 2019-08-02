Bogle Investment Management LP Raised Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) Stake by $2.29 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in Coeur Mng (CDE) Upped by $612,000

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 7.76M shares traded or 41.26% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 179.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 229,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 357,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 128,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 3.07M shares traded or 77.13% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Venator Matls Plc Shs by 129,159 shares to 54,493 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,181 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 45,900 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 89,687 shares. Assetmark invested 0.05% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 25,027 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 17,098 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication invested in 0.01% or 39,491 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 79,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.04% or 56,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 132,278 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). James Inv Rech reported 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 862 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 38,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 10,608 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 10 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 944 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 4.92M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 289,980 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Proshare Advisors Lc owns 20,592 shares. Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,015 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 15,000 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. 145,335 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,004 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 362,767 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. Shares for $71,000 were bought by Whelan Thomas S. 1,750 shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E, worth $5,245 on Thursday, May 23.