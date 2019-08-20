Bogle Investment Management LP Raised Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stake By $4.74 Million; Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) SI Increased By 9.2%

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) stake by 360.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 124,626 shares as Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 159,166 shares with $6.06M value, up from 34,540 last quarter. Pacira Biosciences Inc now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 66,617 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) had an increase of 9.2% in short interest. CNOB’s SI was 608,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.2% from 557,400 shares previously. With 112,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s short sellers to cover CNOB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 54,427 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 5,746 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Stifel Corporation accumulated 0% or 42,208 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 93,678 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P holds 30,570 shares. 1,734 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Blackrock owns 1.91M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 20,870 shares in its portfolio. 15,416 are held by Palouse Capital Management. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 450 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 9,353 shares.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $719.79 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 Kronenfeld Mark A. bought $66,244 worth of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 1,700 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has $85 highest and $2900 lowest target. $45.57’s average target is 21.13% above currents $37.62 stock price. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $40 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Wedbush maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Monday, March 4. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $85 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASRT vs. PCRX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira up 4% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.