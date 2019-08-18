Bogle Investment Management LP Position in Model N Com (MODN) Trimmed by $793,696 as Market Value Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Holding in Bok Financial Corp. (BOKF) Cut by $3.44 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp. (BOKF) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 42,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 616,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.31 million, down from 659,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 103,189 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS ARE SLUGGISH; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (MODN) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 46,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 50,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 97,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Model N Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 584,518 shares traded or 111.19% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,665 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 117,577 shares to 125,451 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A Sp Adr (NYSE:BAK) by 104,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,893 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 507,596 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $41.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 111,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).