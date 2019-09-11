Bogle Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD); Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD) by 451.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 537,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The institutional investor held 656,817 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 119,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.76 million shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fil owns 382,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 36,939 are held by Boys Arnold Inc. Meridian Counsel reported 3,145 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cambridge Tru stated it has 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 222,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 37,033 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marco Mgmt Limited Co holds 59,673 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Transamerica Finance Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 72,946 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 68,025 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc invested in 2,573 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares to 18,368 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.64 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc by 172,419 shares to 100,291 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,994 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (NYSE:PCG).

