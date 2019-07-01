Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by $4.46 Million as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped by $1.69 Billion Its Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 117,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 422,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 681,185 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 23/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 142.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 27,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 billion, up from 19,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 7.38M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN) by 69,298 shares to 136,581 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,625 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 275 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,728 shares. 11,038 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Howe And Rusling holds 1,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 696,725 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs holds 9,803 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 111,600 shares. Sterling Management Llc reported 32,680 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 880,639 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,127 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 18,220 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 5,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0% or 22,345 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 56,694 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 9,279 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,732 shares to 25,411 shares, valued at $4.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,628 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).