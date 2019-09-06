Bogle Investment Management LP Lifted Its Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Position; Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.30, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 2 cut down and sold their stock positions in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.95 million shares, up from 797,256 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kingsway Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) stake by 277.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 31,164 shares as Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE)’s stock rose 18.72%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 42,390 shares with $7.57 million value, up from 11,226 last quarter. Erie Indty Co Cl A now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 664 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares valued at $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 66,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 38,963 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Invesco Limited reported 14,286 shares. Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,321 shares. 2,167 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Principal Gp has 2,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,300 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 8,802 shares. Stevens LP has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 57,786 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has invested 7.07% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hartford Invest Management Company reported 1,440 shares stake.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 40,300 shares to 15,700 valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everi Holdings Inc stake by 172,419 shares and now owns 100,291 shares. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) was reduced too.

It closed at $2.81 lastly. It is down 10.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 10/05/2018 – Kingsway Announces Letter of Intent to Sell Non-Standard Auto Business

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.59 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 29 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.86 million activity.