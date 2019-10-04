Bogle Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Newell Brands (NWL); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Parsons Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 297,034 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 302,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 845,782 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 799,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 3.13M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 59,126 shares to 89,033 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Com by 37,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,742 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 93,171 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 143,445 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 137,885 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 253,000 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Baystate Wealth Ltd Com invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mhr Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 850,000 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 18,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% or 241,529 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 777,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 119,068 were reported by Cna. Poplar Forest Lc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.68 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,146 shares to 28,457 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

