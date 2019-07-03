Bogle Investment Management LP Increases Position in Mallinckrodt Pub LTD C Shs (MNK); 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs (MNK) by 153.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 259,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 428,968 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 169,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 975,434 shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. drug agency proposes rules to rein in opioid manufacturing; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Investors Ready for Any Good News as Rout Deepens; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “3M suspends operations at Venezuela subsidiary, takes $160M charge – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for A Summer Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 28,314 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc holds 27,696 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 23,923 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 68,765 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.66% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,474 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 65,344 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Bancorp Of So Dak has 0.56% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,231 are held by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated. Dsc Advisors Lp invested in 1,218 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1,277 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,445 shares. 2.98 million were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Private Wealth owns 7,582 shares.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva down 8% premarket after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA rejects Mallinckrodt’s marketing application for abuse-deterrent oxycodone; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Presents at 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt’s nitric oxide gas shows positive effect in lung study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Lc holds 145,298 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 72,485 shares. Capital Fund has 261,074 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 46,318 shares. Ajo Lp holds 203,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 164,889 shares. 50 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Financial Ser Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Gp Inc invested in 22,514 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 8.28M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 548,829 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17,900 shares to 83,518 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,994 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) shares were bought by Reasons Bryan M..