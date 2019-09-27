Bogle Investment Management LP Increased Axis Capital Holdings Shs (AXS) Stake By $11.67 Million; Trimas (TRS)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Axis Capital Holdings Shs (AXS) stake by 1634.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 197,816 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Shs (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 209,916 shares with $12.52 million value, up from 12,100 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Shs now has $5.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 145,348 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Trimas Corp (TRS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 59 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 70 sold and reduced stakes in Trimas Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 43.47 million shares, down from 44.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trimas Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 55 Increased: 37 New Position: 22.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 26,888 shares to 44,992 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 106,783 shares and now owns 103,533 shares. Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 7.38% above currents $67.05 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of AXS in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 510,011 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. American Century accumulated 672,340 shares. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 4,879 shares. Cap Returns Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 247,050 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 213,444 shares. Next Fin Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Sit Inv Assoc accumulated 122,725 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 6,995 shares. 174,891 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Signaturefd Limited invested in 20,431 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Wasatch holds 81,753 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 5,255 shares.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through four divisions: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. It has a 17.61 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.62 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 2.35% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation for 416,900 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 111,075 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 1.59% invested in the company for 344,513 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.