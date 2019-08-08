Bogle Investment Management LP Holds Position in National Instruments (NATI); Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Position by $432,170

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 119,213 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 128,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 379.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 162,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 205,196 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 798,355 shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares to 12,809 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (NYSE:RST) by 23,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,907 shares, and cut its stake in Model N Inc Com (NYSE:MODN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1,235 activity. $89,800 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L on Monday, February 11.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 17,916 shares to 94,435 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.