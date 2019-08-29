Bogle Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Renewable Energy Group Com New (REGI); Koshinski Asset Management Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Decreased by $451,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Com New (REGI) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 46,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 251,192 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 204,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 606,271 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 24,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 4.25M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.29 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

