Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake in World Fuel Svcs Com (INT) by $3.88 Million as Shares Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Held by Sterling Investment Management Inc

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (INT) by 474.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 138,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 167,597 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 502,665 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500.

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 11.53 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And Co owns 5,626 shares. Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24,248 shares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj has 39,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancorp stated it has 12,166 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt owns 55,429 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 10.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.86M shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 0.66% or 64.13 million shares. City Hldg Company owns 6,828 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,930 shares. First Bancorporation owns 32,567 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,319 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.7% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.09% or 243,800 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Sei stated it has 961,497 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,506 shares to 18,757 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (NYSE:RST) by 23,874 shares to 34,907 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:CUBI) by 101,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,376 shares, and cut its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com.