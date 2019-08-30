Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake in Endurance Intl Group H Com (EIGI) by $771,799 as Stock Value Declined; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Position in Carmax (KMX) as Shares Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 259,710 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group H Com (EIGI) by 339.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 110,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The institutional investor held 142,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 32,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group H Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 57,660 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan); 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11,872 shares to 284,443 shares, valued at $18.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs (NYSE:HMC) by 308,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,200 shares, and cut its stake in Model N Inc Com (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold EIGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 171,903 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De owns 142,721 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capital Rech Glob holds 0.03% or 10.98M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 26,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Jefferies Group Limited Com invested in 0% or 25,098 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 10,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 72,780 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,328 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Republic Inv Inc holds 150,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 198,658 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 88,338 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 893 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 11,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Limited has 0.09% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 133,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 31,889 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Redmond Asset Management Limited Com has invested 2.7% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). British Columbia Management Corp stated it has 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 650,858 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 3.39M shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 17,912 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 387,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Parkside National Bank And has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 284,427 shares.