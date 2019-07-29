Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Position in Changyou Com LTD Adr (CYOU) by $431,800; Wellington Management Group Llp Holding In Cts (CTS) Was Has Lifted

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 11,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.65 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 140,043 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q-End Total Booked Business $1.76 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CTS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RENEWABLE FUEL RIN (D6) CREDITS FALL TO AS LOW AS 30 CTS EACH, DOWN BY 10 CENTS FROM PREVIOUS SESSION’S ENDING PRICES -TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ENTERS SPANISH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET BY ACQUIRING DOCTOR MUSIC; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd Adr (CYOU) by 182.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 204,468 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 458,613 shares to 112,932 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 875,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,310 shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 20,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 54,636 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 197 shares. Ajo LP reported 15,257 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 765,000 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Llc owns 0.12% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 9,622 shares. 58,179 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) or 22,226 shares. 3,676 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 635,435 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has 26,922 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation stated it has 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,007 shares.

