Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Holding in Middleby (MIDD)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 5.58M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.23 million, up from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.45. About 201,001 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 391.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 34,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 42,967 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 260,339 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,542 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 3,023 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 769,350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 46,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 57,255 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment has 0.25% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 66,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 174,099 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 58,386 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.01% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 26,797 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 14,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,677 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data -2% as Citi sees risks – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares to 13,994 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 172,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,291 shares, and cut its stake in Infinera Corporation Com (NASDAQ:INFN).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.05% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 12,982 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.05% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 20,488 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 9,089 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 123 shares. Edgepoint Invest reported 7.94% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 262,481 are owned by Kingdon Management Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.72 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Capital Global has 0.14% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Tompkins Financial owns 261 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company has 4,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Com has 264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does The Middleby Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MIDD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : CVS, CNP, NRG, VER, IONS, TEVA, MIDD, LAMR, STWD, NYT, INXN, CPRI – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middleby’s Acquired Assets Aid Despite International Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby (MIDD) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).