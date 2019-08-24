Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Its K12 Com (LRN) Stake by $2.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose While Vanguard Group Decreased Its Position by $58.93 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 219,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13.76M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in K12 Inc Com (LRN) by 102.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 69,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 136,581 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 67,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in K12 Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 341,331 shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – DJ K12 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRN); 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with ‘The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in K12; 15/05/2018 – New Mexico Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Qs Limited Com invested in 121,150 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Globeflex Capital LP holds 20,447 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 70,250 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 600,433 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 3,557 shares. Ftb Advisors has 59 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.05% or 599,955 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has 7,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Seatown Pte Limited owns 9,000 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 44,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communicatio Com by 70,324 shares to 48,059 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com by 148,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,775 shares, and cut its stake in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 147,808 shares to 678,947 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 39,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $808.25 million for 19.07 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.