Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Hollysys Auto Tech (HOLI) Position by $325,674; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 10,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Hollysys Auto Tech (HOLI) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 18,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 58,538 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 40,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hollysys Auto Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 524,122 shares traded or 133.24% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers invested in 203 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc reported 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc World Markets Inc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 32,740 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 346,479 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 26,694 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 882,060 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Llc stated it has 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beacon Financial Grp invested in 0.08% or 2,727 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 140,583 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Anderson Hoagland holds 0.95% or 11,270 shares in its portfolio. Washington Com invested in 38,091 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.95% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1.26M shares. American Research stated it has 22,386 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.07 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,829 shares to 30,829 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).