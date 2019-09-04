Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Pg&E Com (PCG) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Terex (TEX)

Among 2 analysts covering Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corp has $37 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 40.67% above currents $24.17 stock price. Terex Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) stake by 84.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 421,708 shares as Pg&E Corp Com (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 77,861 shares with $1.39M value, down from 499,569 last quarter. Pg&E Corp Com now has $5.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 940,733 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 127.21 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 46,321 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. BARR KEVIN A bought $243 worth of stock. $43.70 million worth of stock was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. $13,080 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Wednesday, July 10. $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 670,587 shares. 194,893 are owned by Invesco Limited. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 43,084 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 3,838 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 3.97M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 17 shares. 41 are held by Earnest Partners Lc. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 108,020 shares stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0% or 7,000 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 12,086 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.07% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Loews Corporation owns 7,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 42.99% above currents $10.49 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.47% or 203,948 shares. 37,500 were reported by Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,162 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 15,569 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 180,041 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 129,422 shares. New Generation Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 252,651 shares. 5.40M are held by Zimmer Prns L P. Css Ltd Com Il has 97,500 shares. Manchester Management Ltd has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 665 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 8,600 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $515.34M for 2.79 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Performance Food Group Co stake by 176,776 shares to 221,756 valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 124,626 shares and now owns 159,166 shares. Veracyte Inc Com (NASDAQ:VCYT) was raised too.