Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Commscope Hldg Co Com (COMM) by $9.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Position in Target (TGT) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 391,816 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (COMM) by 317.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 441,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 581,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 139,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 129,438 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares to 124,826 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

