Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Louisiana Pac Com (LPX) by $2.68 Million; Becker Capital Management Upped Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (LPX) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 111,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 122,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.38M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 229,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 17.16M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Lone Star Ford; 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Nissan, Ford, FCA lead European car sales decline; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 15/03/2018 – Ford is releasing new versions of the Mustang GT500 and a high-performance Explorer; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q EPS 43c; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,933 shares to 245,663 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,999 shares, and cut its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 117,577 shares to 125,451 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unumprovident Corp Com (NYSE:UNM) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs (NYSE:MNK).