Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Cadence Design Sys Com (CDNS) Holding; Shorts at Structures Products CP 8% Corts Issued BY Peco Ene (KTH) Raised By 75%

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (CDNS) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 48,460 shares as Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 235,983 shares with $16.71M value, down from 284,443 last quarter. Cadence Design Sys Inc Com now has $18.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 499,461 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Structures Products CP 8% Corts Issued BY Peco Ene (NYSE:KTH) had an increase of 75% in short interest. KTH’s SI was 700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 400 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Structures Products CP 8% Corts Issued BY Peco Ene (NYSE:KTH)’s short sellers to cover KTH’s short positions. It closed at $32.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 49.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 5.27M shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 624,064 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 37,820 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 50,118 shares. 44,026 were accumulated by Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com. Schroder Invest accumulated 756,247 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.23% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 18,250 shares. Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 13,087 shares. C M Bidwell & accumulated 3,620 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 11,900 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.13% or 33,400 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Andra Ap owns 123,900 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Mr Cooper Group Inc Com stake by 131,710 shares to 231,484 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 57,600 shares and now owns 638,827 shares. Amdocs Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.