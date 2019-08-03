Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Pg&E Com (PCG) by $7.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Cut Its Position by $2.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 84.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 421,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 77,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 499,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Weigh In On The Semiconductor ETF And NVIDIA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Advanced Micro Devices Shares Rose 10.8% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Tru Na owns 1,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 24,485 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Rech And Com accumulated 1.1% or 21,491 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 2.21 million shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 43,058 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate Incorporated has 0.71% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Kings Point Mngmt has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Company has 1.72% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 31,100 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% or 12,331 shares. Logan Mgmt owns 2,783 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19,153 shares to 27,995 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 32,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Hill Advsrs LP owns 150,000 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Limited Co Il invested in 97,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 75,770 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 36,624 shares. Taconic Capital Advsr LP owns 60,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 106,774 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt reported 1.33 million shares. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 598,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24,125 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Bankruptcy Update On Critical Issues Impacting Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California Senate approves bill to protect utilities from wildfire costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 13,800 shares to 29,577 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usana Health Sciences Com (NYSE:USNA) by 31,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).