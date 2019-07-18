Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Tech Data (TECD) Position By $3.49 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (Call) (KMI) Holding By $6.35 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (Call) (KMI) stake by 45.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 317,700 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc/De (Call) (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 374,500 shares with $7.49M value, down from 692,200 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc/De (Call) now has $45.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 11.40M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 391.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 34,217 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 42,967 shares with $4.40M value, up from 8,750 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.43. About 61,965 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 70,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Swiss Bancorp owns 66,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 32,992 shares. 117,925 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 6,412 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Amer Interest Gp stated it has 97,545 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 9,688 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 79,060 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). River Road Asset Management Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 281,985 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company reported 4,803 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 72,587 shares to 26,921 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 117,327 shares and now owns 305,366 shares. Integer Holdings Corp was reduced too.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 17,887 shares to 43,987 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ultimate Software Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 14,057 shares and now owns 17,157 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.