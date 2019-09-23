Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Orasure Technologies Com (OSUR) Stake By $467,217; NCR (NCR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR has $4500 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35’s average target is 6.84% above currents $32.76 stock price. NCR had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) latest ratings:

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Orasure Technologies Com (OSUR) stake by 19.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 51,913 shares as Orasure Technologies Com (OSUR)’s stock declined 13.38%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 318,076 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 266,163 last quarter. Orasure Technologies Com now has $469.11M valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 104,442 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold OSUR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 1.09% more from 55.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 103,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 3,862 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 20,660 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 851 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 82,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 960,128 shares. Brinker Cap holds 61,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 29,515 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Communications has invested 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 3.18 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 48,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2.97M shares.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 672,525 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference