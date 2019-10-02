Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Central Garden&Pet Co Cl A Non (CENTA) Holding by $848,208 as Share Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose While Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1212.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 259,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 280,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, up from 21,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 1.73M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Central Garden&Pet Co Cl A Non (CENTA) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 35,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 108,598 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 73,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Central Garden&Pet Co Cl A Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 102,762 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Com (NYSE:TDS) by 22,900 shares to 161,793 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 38,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,949 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.