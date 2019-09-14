Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Holding by $840,480; Wasatch Advisors Position In Egain (EGAN) Was Increased

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 105,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The institutional investor held 421,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 316,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 239,829 shares traded or 49.79% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 60,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 52,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 4,265 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 34,280 shares to 45,878 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 18,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,638 shares, and cut its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 0.62% less from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Optimum Advsr. Amer Interest Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 12,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 1,491 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 965,292 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,998 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 358,986 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Dorsey Wright reported 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 158,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 10,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication holds 0% or 24,954 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 22,263 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 22,204 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Int Adr Rep by 180,727 shares to 98,534 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD) by 73,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,149 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,444 shares. Bessemer Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 38,600 shares. 6,681 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 146,954 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Td Asset Management owns 15,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 0.03% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 201,940 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 13,753 shares. Granahan Incorporated Ma has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 908 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has 0.46% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 9 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Stephens Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,285 shares.